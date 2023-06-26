Peter John von Uchtrup, 56, of Sugar Loaf, NY, passed away suddenly on June 16, 2023.

He was born on Feb. 2, 1967, in Queens, NY, to Robert von Uchtrup of Radford, VA, and Anne Marie Wiley of Middletown, NY. Peter is a 1985 Monroe Woodbury High School graduate and was accepted to Northeastern University. However, Peter chose to follow his passion and natural talent to begin his career as a builder.

In 1986, Pete opened his company, 18th Century Builders. His beautiful creations using reclaimed antique lumber are in homes and buildings everywhere, and his legacy remains with his retail store, the Rekindled Farmhouse, in Sugar Loaf. In his spare time, Pete enjoyed fishing, biking, hiking, exploring nature collecting chanterelle mushrooms, time with family and friends, and in his final years with the woman he chose to love, Keryl Oliver. Pete’s transplanted heart gave him 13½ extra years to love those dearest to him, and he did so beautifully.

Peter is survived by his parents, Anne Marie Wiley and Robert von Uchtrup, his daughter Isabella von Uchtrup, and his stepson, Sebastien Guilbault. He also leaves behind beloved family members including his brother, Michael Ward von Uchtrup of Salisbury Mills, NY; stepsister, Christine Henderson of Roanoke, VA; devoted aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, nephew, and many close friends. He is predeceased by his son, Peter John von Uchtrup, and his grandparents, Eberhard and Elizabeth von Uchtrup and Ralph and Marie Vitolo.

Visitation was held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, followed by a memorial service at Donovan Funeral Home at 82 S. Church St., Goshen, NY 10924.

The family has requested that remembrances be made in Peter’s name. Please have contribution gifts sent to the following:

Columbia University Irving Medical Center Attention: Development – Heart Transplant In Memory of Peter von Uchtrup, 630 West 168th St., P&S 2-421, New York, NY 10032

Or to the GoFundMe page for the granddaughter of Mark Johnson “Mae’s Journey with Epilepsy & Hyperekplexia,” organized by Jenna Walden on behalf of Kelly and Cory Johnston.