Patrick Hackett, 65

Patrick Hackett passed away on December 14, 2024, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY, with his children near him. He was 65 years old. Son of the late Joseph and Virginia (Thompson) Hackett, he was born on September 18, 1959, in New York, New York.

Patrick was an avid fisherman; he fished any chance he could. Patrick also loved to cook for his friends and family. Patrick moved to Las Vegas in the late 70s where he worked in the seafood industry. Patrick raised two of his children in Las Vegas. Patrick was very social and created lifelong friendships in Las Vegas and had many friends from Queens, NY. Patrick moved back to New York to raise his two young children with his wife Andrea (Coviello) Hackett.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Brandi Greenwood and her husband Walter (South Padre Island, Texas), Christopher Hackett and his wife Lorraine (Las Vegas, NV), Andrew Hackett (Tuxedo Park, NY), and Audrey Hackett (Tuxedo Park, NY); siblings Joseph Hackett and his wife Joanne (Bonita Springs, Fl.), and Bernadette Nagy and her husband John (Gulf County, Fl.); and brother-in-law Joe Sferrazza. In addition to his parents, Patrick was also predeceased by his sister Rose Sferrazza. Patrick also had many nieces and nephews who adored him

Services will be private. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

