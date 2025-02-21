Patricia Maloney, 79

Patricia Maloney passed away peacefully on February 17, 2025, at her residence in Rock Tavern, NY. She was 79 years old. Daughter of the late James and Mary (Tangney) Maloney, she was born on June 10, 1945, in Brooklyn, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her siblings Barbara Lewis and Richard Maloney; niece Kathleen Hassler; nephew Michael Lewis; and her great nieces and nephews Elizabeth, Ryan, Will, Sean, Kate, and Sara.

Funeral Mass: Monday, February 24, 2025, at 9:45 a.m. at St. Anastasia Shrine Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY.

Interment: Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan (800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550) or St. Anastasia Church (110 Rt. 17M, Harriman, NY).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).