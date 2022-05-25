Patricia K. Martin, of Monroe, NY, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at The Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. She was 74 years old. Daughter of the late Katherine A. (Graham) and Eugene F. Martin, she was born in Bronx, NY on November 21, 1947.

Patricia was a Registered Pediatric Nurse at Arden Hill Hospital in Goshen, NY for 32 years. She was a member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY, and for ten years she taught CCD at Sacred Heart Church for the Morning Friendship, and Prayer Group for Compromised Adults.

Patricia is survived by her brother Daniel J. Martin and his wife JoAnn of Highland Mills, NY; and her sisters: Rita V. Martin, Marie A. Martin, Maureen F. Martin, and Geraldine M. Martin, all of Monroe, NY; as well as her sister-in-law Elaine M. Martin of Central Valley, NY. She is additionally survived by several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her brother, Allan G. Martin.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at St. Anastasia Parish Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY, followed by interment at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Please note: the family is requiring that masks be worn for both visitation and funeral, regardless of vaccination status.

Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s honor to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550; www.hospiceoforange.com

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.