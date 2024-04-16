Patricia A. Tomer, 85

Patricia A. Tomer of Middletown, NY, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center. She was 85 years old. The daughter of the late Catherine (Slamen) and David Conklin, she was born in Sloatsburg, NY, on May 18, 1938.

Patricia was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family.

She is survived by her daughter Kim English and her husband Thomas of Middletown, NY; her brother Gene Conklin of Monroe, NY; her sisters Maureen Conklin of South Carolina, Marlene Smith of Allendale, NJ, and Christine Klinetob of Pennsylvania; and by her two grandchildren, Jason R. Tomer and Shae-Lynn English.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her husband Robert L. Tomer Sr.; her son Robert L. Tomer Jr.; her brothers Frank Conklin, Robert Conklin, and David Conklin; and her sisters Geraldine Bosland and Catherine Conklin.

Visitation: Thursday, April 18, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, with a chapel service beginning at 7:45 p.m. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY. Inurnment will take place at 1 p.m., on Friday, May 3, 2024, at Seamanville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) or to the American Heart Association (heart.org ).

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home