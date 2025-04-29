Mila Kania passed away April 15, 2025, at age 93.

Born on May 26, 1931, in the former Czechoslovakia, she immigrated to the United States with her husband and children in 1969 and lived in Great Neck until 1974, when the family moved to Warwick.

Mila’s husband, Dr. Herbert Kania, opened a pediatric office in Warwick and she worked as a secretary in the office, retiring in 2016.

In 2023 she moved to upstate Fayetteville to be closer to her daughter.

In her younger years Mila was an accomplished athlete. She was on the Czech national track and field team competing in the long jump, high jump, javelin, relays and hurdles, for which she won second at the Czech National Championships.

She trained with the great Czech Olympian Emil Zatopek and competed against his wife, Olympic champion Dana Zatopek.

Mila never acted or hinted to anyone that she was a World Class Athlete. At 47, Mila started competing, along with her husband, in the Masters Division in 5K, 10K and even some 15K road races, setting several USA records and holding the World Record for her age group in the 10,000 meters.

In 1981 Mila was voted Masters Female Athlete of the Year and USA Track & Field Female Road Runner of the Year.

In 1983, Nike sent Mila to Japan, competing for the USA in an International competition where she won the 10K for her age group.

Mila continued running for enjoyment into her eighties on the path around her Warwick property. She also enjoyed cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Visiting her son and his family and watching her granddaughters’ soccer games and swim meets brought her great joy.

Mila is survived by her daughter Hana Simone (Lee Sabine) of Syracuse, son Jan (Regina) of Littleton, Colorado, and granddaughters Mila Kania and Ava Kania.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Dr. Herbert Kania in 1992.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.