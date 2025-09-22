Michele I. Zimniak passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2025, at her residence in Highland Mills, N.Y. She was 84 years old. Daughter of the late Hezrkiah and Gertrude (Newton) Gregory, she was born on Sept. 5, 1941, in Savannah, Ga.

Michele was the owner and operator of Barking Boutique in Yonkers, N.Y.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband, John Zimniak, and her nieces and nephews, Theophilus Gregory, Rollo Juvan Gregory, and Shakila Gregory-Jenkins.

Services will be private.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, N.Y 10930 (845) 782-8185.