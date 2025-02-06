Michael P. Hughes Sr., 80

Michael P. Hughes Sr. of Newburgh, NY, passed away on February 3, 2025, at The Grove at Valhalla. He was 80 years old. Son of the late Alice (Keane) and Charles Hughes, he was born in Staten Island, NY, on January 29, 1945.

Michael was a data center operations specialist at The American Stock Exchange in NYC and United Jersey Bank. He was also a member of The Knights of Columbus Council of Our Lady of Lourdes in Washingtonville, NY.

Michael was an avid and loyal Yankees and Giants fan. He loved fishing, cooking, dancing, drawing, and singing... especially Elvis songs!

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Patricia, at home in Newburgh, NY; sons Michael P. Hughes Jr. of Monroe, NY, and Charles F. Hughes of Montgomery, NY; daughter Alicemarie Hughes and his son-in-law Joseph Nicholas of Newburgh, NY; brother Charles Hughes of Jersey City, NJ; nephews Jackie Hughes and Charles Hughes; and nieces Cheryl Hughes, Keri-Lynn Schuetz, and Margaret Robbins. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren: Charles, Christopher, Brianne, Mackenzie, Aiden, Kenneth, Madison and Jaxon.

In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his son Keith P. Hughes, his brother John “Jack” Hughes, and his sister Catherine Flynn.

Visitation: Friday, February 7, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church, 122 Ferry Street, Jersey City, NJ.

Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society: cancer.org.

Arrangements were made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930.