Michael Jesse Carroll, 60, of Monroe, NY, passed away on April, 25, 2022, after a brief illness.

Mike was born on October 24, 1961, to Gerard B. Carroll and Roberta (Norris) Carroll in Carbondale, PA. He was raised in Poughkeepsie, NY, and graduated with honors from both Arlington High School, 1979, and the University of Scranton, 1983.

Upon graduating with a degree in Criminal Justice, he was selected to the NYPD Police Academy, where he graduated first in his class. He retired as a Lieutenant after 20 years of decorated service. He was a proud member of the bucket brigade in the aftermath of 9/11, and was on duty at the time of the attacks. The friends and acquaintances that were lost were never too far from his thoughts.

In 1980, he met Lynn (Jones) Carroll, and they married in 1988. They have three beautiful children, Jessica (NYC), Kaylin (Monroe), and Michael (NYC). He spoke of his family with incredible pride.

After retiring from the NYPD, Mike worked for several businesses with the sole goal of not having to lead. In time, his leadership instincts rose back to the surface, and he became a successful realtor by staying true to who he was; social, gregarious, and genuinely enjoying helping others. It was hard not to like Mike, and his real estate was a clear reflection of that.

Mike belonged to the Emerald Society and marched in several St. Patrick’s Day Parades with the NYPD.

He was also an active member of the AOH, Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), and the Knights of Columbus. He took pride in his memberships and each came with a story or two.

Mike loved music. His tastes hinged on classic rock, but his palate for new bands grew with age. Pearl Jam was always in the rotation and was generally played at a high volume.

Mike was also an avid sports fan. He could often be seen in a Raiders jersey, loved the Yankees, didn’t mind the Mets, loved his Rangers, and became an Everton fan.

If you have ever been to a concert or game with Mike, then you know who he was. Genuinely hilarious and incredibly fun. He was a master storyteller, often holding court, but always making sure everybody was included. He wanted you to have as much fun as he was having.

Mike was predeceased by his father Jerry, mother Roberta, grandmothers Hortense Clune Carroll and Mary Hall Norris, grandfathers Gerard Carroll and Jesse Norris, father in law Dave Jones, and mother in law Lois Jones.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of choice.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, between the hours of 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm, at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, located at 139 Stage Rd, Monroe, NY, 10950.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.