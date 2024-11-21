Merrillon A. Pinna, 94

Merrillon A. Pinna passed away on November 18, 2024, at Pine Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Spring Valley, NY. She was 94 years old. Daughter of the late Evangeline (Ludlam) and Warren A. Angel, she was born on April 18, 1930, in Rockville Centre, NY.

Prior to her retirement, Merrillon was a reservation specialist with United Airlines in Nutley, NJ. She was also a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Long Island chapter).

Left to cherish her memory are her children Dan Murray and wife Catherine (Monroe, NY), Neal Murray (Boca Raton, Fl.), and Donna Murray (Asheville, NC). Merrillon also leaves behind seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Merrillon is predeceased by her parents, her brother Warren Angel, and her sisters Nancy Bloodgood and Evangeline Meyers.

There will be no visitation.

Burial: Monday, November 25, 2024, at Roslyn Cemetery in Greenvale, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to: ASPCA at aspca.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc., 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.