Maxine Zuckerman, 86

Maxine Zuckerman passed away at New York Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York, NY, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. She was 86 years old. The daughter of the late Benjamin and Tessie (Steinberg) Oppenheim, she was born on July 10, 1937, in Brooklyn, NY.

Maxine was active in her community as a member of Monroe Temple, including the Sisterhood of Monroe Temple, and a member of Sutton Place Synagogue in Manhattan.

She is survived by her three daughters: Rhonda Zuckerman and her husband Hyam Levitsky of Seattle, Washington; Sharon Miller and her husband Lewis of New York, NY; and Linda Teplitzky and her husband Joshua of Milford, Connecticut; in addition to eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Maxine was predeceased by her husband Harold Zuckerman.

A graveside service was held on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe, NY.

Memorial donations in Maxine’s memory may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, lls.org.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.