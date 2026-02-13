Maxine W. Dolson

Maxine Wynne Dolson, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on Feb. 8, 2026. She and her twin sister Lenore were born in Bronx, N.Y., on Dec. 19, 1933, to Leo and Rose (Feller) Rosenstock, who both preceded her in death.

On Jan. 9, 1954, she married Louis J. Raines, with whom she had three sons. He preceded her on March 8, 1996.

On Feb. 22, 1976, she and Clinton Dolson, Jr. were married. He preceded her on Aug. 21, 2005.

Maxine is survived by her three sons: Steven Raines and wife Catherine of Chester, N.Y., Bob Raines and wife Kathy of Annandale, Va., and Jack Raines and wife Janine of Wallkill, N.Y.; seven grandchildren: Stephanie, wife of L.P. Cecere, Hampstead, N.C.; David, married to Jennifer, Palm Bay, Fla.; James, with Cristina Escribano, Chester, N.Y.; Nicole, wife of Matthew Lent, Middletown, N.Y.; Joseph, Wallkill, N.Y.; Jonathan, Annandale, Va.; and Nicholas, Arlington, Va.; eight great-grandchildren: Alissa, Isabella, and Andrew Cecere, Alex and Kiara Raines, Omar and James Jr. Raines, and Sonny Lent.

She is also survived by her beloved twin sister Lenore Ziff of Raleigh, N.C., her younger sister Bonne Rosenstock of New York City, and her younger brother Charles (Butch) Rosenstock of Monroe, N.Y.; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, and her neighbors and friends, including lifelong friend Barbara Polesovsky and her son Paul Logan.

After graduating from James Monroe High School in The Bronx, where Maxine served as Sr. Class President, she and her sister worked as secretaries at the famous Astor Hotel in New York. They met many celebrities, including Eddie Fisher, and their favorite, Jimmy Durante.

Maxine also met her future husband Louis Raines at the Astor Hotel at a military event, when he was on leave from the U.S. Navy. She and Lou resided in The Bronx and opened White Way Cleaners on Boynton Ave. They later moved to West Haverstraw, N.Y.

Maxine and Clint Dolson lived in Monroe, N.Y., where they owned C&M Landscaping. They enjoyed traveling the East coast in their RV visiting friends and family.

Maxine spent the last 20 years in Goshen, NY, making many close friends and enjoying the community at Northgate Village.

When Maxine was 11, her school encouraged the children to have pen pals. Maxine wisely chose a little girl named Leah from Great Britain, figuring that their common language would be beneficial. Those early letters included care packages of food and supplies to Leah’s family in the post-war years, and developed into a lifelong friendship including phone calls and a visit to the U.S. by Leah and her husband Henry Lewis. When Leah was no longer able to write letters, her son Simon would read letters to his mother and write back, as well as call. Maxine’s precious pen pal of nearly 80 years passed away on her birthday several years ago, and Simon has continued to call and write, much to Maxine’s delight.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y., and on Tuesday, Feb. 17 from 10-11:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service. Interment will take place at Monroe Cemetery.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.