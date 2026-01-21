Matthew T. Woods, a resident of Monroe, N.Y., passed away on Jan. 13, 2026, at the age of 53.

The son of Walter and Rosemary, he was born on Jan. 21, 1972, in Flushing, N..

Matthew was a Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe.

He will be deeply missed.

Matthew is survived by his beloved parents, Walter and Rosemary Woods of Monroe, N.Y.; his brother, Christopher Woods, and his wife, Lynne Woods, of Chester, N.Y.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

Burial will follow at 11:30 am at Veterans’ Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, N.Y. 10924.

The family entrusted Matthew’s care to the Flynn family and the entire staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center, Inc.