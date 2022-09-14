Matilda A. Bendix, a resident of Chester, NY, for the past fifty-two years, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 84 years old. Daughter of the late Robert C. and Eleanor (Cordner) Stevenson, she was born on March 31, 1938, in Bronx, NY.

Matilda was a Para-professional for Orange-Ulster BOCES in Goshen, NY for 37 years. She coached and was president of the Chester Girls Softball Little League for many years. She also played catcher in the Chester Women’s Softball League. She was a proud member of the Chester Silver Girls.

Left to cherish her memory are children: Patricia Joannides and her husband, Chris, of Middletown, NY; Richard Bendix and his wife, Deanna, of Highland Mills, NY; Noreen Guerra, of Goshen, NY; and Janine Bendix-Massaro and her husband, James, of Old Tappan, NJ; Nephew, Paul Joyce and his wife Wendy, from Franklin, NJ; sisters: Nora Schlesier and Helen Joyce-Storm; her beloved grandchildren: Christopher, Nicholas, Alexis, Sophia, Madalana, Robert, Nora, Desirae, Ben, Catherine, Jesse, Mitchell, and Olivia; adoring great-grandson Luca; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and she is also survived by her former husband Richard Bendix and his wife Kitty, from Rivervale, NJ. In addition to her parents, Matilda was also predeceased by her brothers: Joseph, Robert, and John Stevenson and by her sister-in-law Rita Stevenson.

Matilda was a strong, loving, and generous mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She was a true friend. She thought the world of each and every one of her grandchildren, whom she spoke to almost every day. Some of the things that she was most proud of were growing up in the Bronx, having a huge family pumpkin picking event every year and going to the St. Patrick’s Day parade in NYC. She loved her Irish heritage and was able to take her family on a long-awaited trip to see her mother and father’s farm in Northern Ireland this July.

She played catcher in the women’s softball league well into her sixties. She enjoyed getting flowers for her gardens in the spring. She had a great sense of humor, quick wit and was known for saying just about anything for a good laugh. She loved to dance and have a good time. She was greatly loved and will be missed by many.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service beginning at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, T2T.org

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com