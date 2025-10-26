With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Mary M. McHale, 91, a beloved 70-year resident of Monroe, N.Y., who passed away on Oct. 23, 2025, at Brookdale Assisted Living Center in Florham Park, N.J. Daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Shalley) O’Brien, she was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 24, 1933.

Mary worked as a Laboratory Assistant at Novartis in Suffern, N.Y., where she contributed to various scientific research projects and supported daily laboratory operations. In addition to her professional role, she was deeply involved in her community as an active member of the Holy Rosary Society. Mary also dedicated her time to the Sacred Heart Columbiettes, participating in charitable activities and supporting parish events.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Thomas McHale of Canton, Ga.; Michael McHale and his wife, Patricia, of Monroe, N.Y.; John McHale of Melbourne, Fla.; Maureen McHale of Chatham, N.J.; Patricia Callahan of Fredericksburg, Va.; Eileen Sprance and her husband, Henry, of Belmar, N.J.; and Susan McGahan and her husband, Michael, of Morris Plains, N.J.; 13 grandchildren, Colleen (her husband Prajjwal), Kelley, Moira, Christopher, Matthew, Ryan, Brenna, Erin, Connor, Sean, Ciara, Victoria, and Megan; and her seven great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mary was also predeceased by her devoted husband, Thomas G. McHale.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, N.Y.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38150, or Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, Neb. 68010.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950 (845) 782-8185.