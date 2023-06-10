God created man and woman to serve Him in various ways.

Mary Lou Verdi was born on Aug. 11, 1943, the identical twin sister of Myrtle Ann, she was the child of Angela and Anthony Verdi.

After graduation from high school, she worked as a secretary for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. On Sept. 8, 1962, after prayer and discernment, Mary Lou entered the Congregation of the Sisters of the Catholic Apostolate. On September 1, 1963, Mary Lou received the habit and was now known as Sr. Joan Marie Verdi.

Sister served the community in various ways. She taught in the Bronx, Manhattan, New Jersey, Rhode Island, California, and Canada. Sister loved teaching the children, but her greatest love was teaching the public school students in becoming a better Christian. Sister Joan Marie Verdi just celebrated 60 years as a Pallottine Sister.

Sister Joan Marie Verdi lived a life dedicated to serving God and being an example for all.

We thank God for Sister Joan Marie’s presence and we will truly miss her. Thank you, Sr. Joan, for being a part of our lives.

Left to cherish Sr. Joan’s memory are her twin sister, Sr. Angela Verdi; brother Anthony Verdi, Jr. of Billings, MT; and her two nieces: Annette Salo, and Erika Schaefer. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Patricia Schaefer and her brother-in-law Paul Schaefer.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, and 3-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the Queen of Apostles Convent, 98 Harriman Heights Road, Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12 at the Queen of Apostles Chapel, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Monroe, NY.

Face masks will be required for all who plan to attend.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.