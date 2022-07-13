Mary E. Lewis passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her home in Monroe. She was 103 years old.

Daughter of the late William Shilling & Mabel Hunter Shilling, she was born on May 15, 1919, in Monroe. She was the widow of Robert C. Lewis and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Monroe.

Survivors include her daughter, Jean E. Amante and her husband Sal of Monroe; two grandchildren: Gregory Amante and his wife Dr. Cathy Amante, and Jeffrey Amante and his wife Tina; and seven great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Jack, Ashley, Luc, Cole, Anthony and Sean.

There will be no visitation. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, 142 Stage Road, Monroe. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery in Monroe.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, 142 Stage Road, Monroe, New York 10950.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.