Mary C. DeGeorge, of Highland Mills, N.Y. entered into eternal rest on Sept. 14, 2025 at home surrounded by family. She was 85 years old.

The daughter of the late John F. Cox and Irene (Hannon) Cox, Mary was born on Dec. 29, 1939 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Mary was a retired Teacher’s Assistant for the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District in Central Valley, N.Y.

A family statement reads: “Mary loved big, spoke her mind, gave freely, and never let a single family member doubt how much they mattered to her. She built a legacy not just of memories, but of values — grit, warmth, loyalty, and a love that stretched wide and deep. She will be greatly missed.”

Mary is survived by her beloved husband: Gordan F. DeGeorge at home; by her sons: Frank A. DeGeorge and his wife Wendy of Highland Mills, N.Y. and Gilbert J. DeGeorge and his wife Amiko of Yardville, N.J.; by her daughter: Dianne D. (DeGeorge) Gualano and her husband Glenn of Highland Mills, N.Y.; by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; by her sister: Linda Harrison and her husband Steve; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings: John, Lawrence, Marjorie, and Carolyn.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at St. Patrick’s RC Church, 448 Route 32, Highland Mills, N.Y. Interment will follow the Mass at the Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, N.Y.

Memorial Contributions in Mary’s name may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School, PO Box 100, Chamberlain, S.D. 57325-0100.

Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.