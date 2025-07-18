Mary Anna Smith passed away on July 10, 2025, at Riverside Community Hospital in Corona, Calif. She was 95 years old. The daughter of the late Edward and Bridget Fogarty, she was born in Killenaule, Ireland, on Aug. 29, 1929.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked as a seamstress out of her home for 60 years. At one point, she had over 40 customers who relied on her exemplary sewing skills.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Beverly Cohen of Corona, Calif.; and Eileen Bachenheimer and her husband, Barry, of Campbell Hall, N.Y.; beloved granddaughters, Kristie and Stacy; and her adoring grandson, Skyler Nelson. In addition to her parents, Mary was also predeceased by her husband, William Smith.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.