Mary A. Gilmore, 88

Mary A. Gilmore of Highland Mills, NY, passed away at her home on Friday, August 23, 2024. She was 88 years old. The daughter of the late Margaret T. (Scanlon) and Ambrose P. Ryan, she was born in Englewood, NJ, on November 9, 1935.

Mary was a long-time resident of Highland Mills, NY. She worked as a bookkeeper for Opti-Quip, Inc., and was a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church.

She is survived by her loving family, including her children Paul E. Gilmore and his wife Ann of Houston, Texas, Dawn M. Seaman and her husband Arthur of Wallkill, NY, Cheryl A. Jameson of Highland Mills, NY, Jeanine M. Chanowsky and her husband Christopher of Newburgh, NY, her daughter-in-law Laurie Gilmore of Kendall Park, NJ, and her sister Winifred Costello of League City, Texas. She is additionally survived by her 11 grandchildren, Katie, Erik, Joshua, Hannah, Mary Ryan, Rutledge, Eddie, Jason, Kaitlyn, Keira, and Kylie; and five great-grandchildren, Hailey, Skylar, Charlotte, Logan and Kara; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Paul E. Gilmore, her son Keith G. Gilmore, her brother Francis “Buddy” Ryan, her sisters Janet Lepkowski and Margaret “Peggy” DeGennaro, and her son-in-law Robert Jameson.

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 448 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY

Interment: Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550, hospiceoforange.com.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).