Martin Coleman, 87

Martin “Mike” Coleman, 87, of Monroe, NY, was a retired Con Edison nuclear maintenance mechanic who had lived in the area for 44 years. He died at home on February 24, 2025. The son of the late James J. Coleman and Mary Roddey Coleman, he was born in June 1937 in Brooklyn, New York.

He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #2079, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Joseph Duelk Jr. Division 1 Orange County.

He was proud of his Irish heritage and had dual citizenship. His famous saying was, “Never let one go by.” Guinness or Smithwick’s was the beer of choice, and all who knew him felt his determination, positive sense of humor, and huge heart.

Survivors include his wife, Heidi, at home; grandchildren Karolyn Ryan King (Jerry) of Dallas, Texas, Katelin M. Ryan of Raleigh, NC, Michael F. Ryan of New Paltz, NY, Michael P. Coleman Jr. (Angela) of Bellevue, Neb., and Tailyn Heckle and Christopher Heckle of Denver, Colo.; great-grandchildren Jade and Keegan; and nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son Michael P. Coleman, daughter Debra Ann Coleman, brother Patrick J. Coleman, and sister Mary E. Blouin.

Visitation: Friday, February 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Flynn Memorial Center, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950, with AOH services at 7 p.m. and the Knights of Columbus prayer services at 7:15 p.m.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, March 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Anastasia Church, 21 North Main Street, Harriman, NY 10926.

Interment: St. Anastasia Cemetery behind the church.

A video of the Mass will be available online about 1.5 hours after the service has finished. To request an invitation to the link to Mike Coleman’s video service, please email the Flynn Memorial Center (flynnoffice@gmail.com) and copy Heidi (hcoleman2002@hotmail.com).

Arrangements are entrusted to Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions in Mike’s name can be made to the Knights of Columbus, Council #2079, 90 Carpenter Place, Monroe, NY 10950, and the Ancient Order of Hibernian, Joseph Duelk Jr. Division 1 Orange County, 10 N Main Street, Monroe, NY 10950.