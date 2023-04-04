Marlene J. Graffam

Marlene Joan Graffam, 89, passed away peacefully at Glen Arden Retirement Community with her daughter by her side, on March 30, 2023. Born on Jan. 5, 1934 in Port Rexton, NL, Canada, Marlene was the daughter of the late Robert Issac and Mary Frances Bailey.

As a young girl, Marlene immigrated to the United States and settled in Brooklyn, NY. She later married Kenneth A. Graffam who predeceased her in 1998. The couple settled in Suffern, NY for 44 years where they raised their four children. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Joy and Robert Koch, Sharon and Kevin Renskers and Lisa and Kenneth DeLuise; her grandchildren; Jessica Jackrel, Gregory Koch, Mackenzie and Christopher Renskers, Michael and Alena DeLuise; two great-grandchildren, Brody Jackrel and Grayson Koch; her sister Frances Julia Hansen and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son Kenneth Graffam, Jr. and granddaughter Lyndsey Renskers.

Marlene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, an avid reader and a fierce crossword puzzle player. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. Many family days were spent enjoying their Adirondack Mountain lakeside home and evenings were spent playing Boggle, Scrabble or Trivial Pursuit where she was often champion. Don’t count her out of winning the pot in poker, either!

She will always be remembered for marveling at nature’s beauty and teaching her children to appreciate the majesty of nature.

A Memorial Service will be planned in the future.

Funeral care has been placed with Thomas & Brendan Flynn and Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. staff.