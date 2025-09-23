Marcia A. York

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marcia York, who left us on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at home, under Hospice care, her adoring children by her side for the duration of her illness. Marcia was born on Sept. 17, 1939, in Yonkers, N.Y., and lived a life filled with love, kindness, and generosity.

Marcia was born to the late Royel and Marguerite (Crosby) Ross. Marcia graduated from Yonkers High School and met the love of her life, Robert J. York. They were married in 1959 and in 1965 moved to South Blooming Grove to grow their family. Mom held many of the fruits of the Holy Spirit, as she taught us love, patience, kindness, goodness, and faithfulness. We are confident she will hear, “well done, good and faithful servant.”

Mom worked mostly in retail and was known for her honesty and integrity. She worked/managed at Museum Village, Shoes & Things both in Monroe, and Corning Revere, and Le Creuset, both at the Woodbury Commons. She made lifelong friends at all these places.

Marcia became a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills following their move there is 2016. She also joined Woodbury Seniors and made many new friends. Marcia has retained lifelong friendships with some wonderful people, too many to list here and some have gone on ahead to set the table.

Marcia was a cherished daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be remembered for her unwavering compassion and dedication to those she loved. Marcia was a longtime crafter and an avid reader. She touched the lives of many and leaves behind a legacy of warmth, integrity, and inspiration. To some she was even known as The Squirrel Whisperer, as Jerry and others would attest if they could.

She is survived by her children, Donna York (Edward), Robin (Alan) Masiero, Jim (Judy) York, and Carol (Robert) Blachetta; grandchildren Richard (Kara), Robert (Erin), and Ryan (Rebecca) Dieckmann, Great-grandchildren, Ryder, River, and Skylar Dieckmann; Sister Lynda Morris, and many nieces, nephews, several bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many others that knew her as Mom or Grandma as well as numerous friends and extended family who will miss her dearly. Marcia was pre-deceased by her devoted husband, Robert York in 2019.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 at 10 am, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance, and later to share memories, and to honor the remarkable life she lived, following Mass. Her cremation and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan County, St. Patrick/Sacred Heart Church, or an animal rescue of your choice in Marcia’s memory.

Marcia will forever remain in our hearts. May her beautiful soul rest in eternal peace in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

All arrangements are under the care of Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Highland Mills, N.Y.