Lourdes E. Lopez, 72

Lourdes E. Lopez passed away peacefully on December 18, 2024, at her residence in Monroe, NY. She was 72 years old. Daughter of the late Juana Maria Bruno and Miguel Mendoza, she was born on February 1, 1952, in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, moving to east New York, Brooklyn, as an infant. She lived in Brooklyn for 43 years and moved to Blooming Grove in 1995.

A graduate of Clara Barton High School in Brooklyn, Lourdes worked diligently as a bookkeeper for Parisi Industries, Inc., in Brooklyn, NY, as a saleslady for Avon and Mikasa. She was a stay-at-home mom and housewife for many years.

Lourdes loved listening to Marc Anthony and dancing. She was passionate about getting a good deal at ShopRite and Christmas, and made an amazing cheesecake. Lovingly called “The Candy Grandma” she was tough as nails with a heart of gold. There was nothing she wouldn’t do to help her family and friends.

Above all, Lourdes loved her family. She lovingly cared for her mother and mother-in-law, both of whom battled Alzheimer’s, demonstrating her deep compassion and commitment to family. Lourdes found immense joy in watching over her beloved grandchildren, Richard and Thomas Romero, creating lasting memories that they will cherish forever.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband Robert Lopez of Monroe, NY, son Mark Lopez (Jennie Boyd) of Goshen, NY, daughter Vanessa Lopez-Romero (Luis Romero) of Salisbury Mills, NY, and her beloved grandchildren, Richard and Thomas Romero. In addition to her parents, Lourdes was also predeceased by her brother Miguel Mendoza Jr. and sister Carmen Ferber.

Visitation: Sunday, December 29, 2024, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Monday, December 30, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, NY 10992.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).