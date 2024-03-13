Louise Oetzel, 91

Louise Oetzel (nee Lupardo) of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away on March 11, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Place, Port Jervis, NY, at the age of 91. The late wife of August A. Oetzel Jr, and the daughter of the late Angelo Lupardo and Lucy (Cole) Lupardo, she was born and raised in Paterson, NJ.

She was a quality control worker for Brockway Plastics in Sloatsburg, NY, until she retired. She was also a member of the Mulligan-Eden Ladies Auxiliary in Harriman, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her son James A. Oetzel Sr. and his wife Francesca of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; devoted grandmother of Jillian Oetzel of Middletown, NY, and James A. Oetzel Jr. and wife Laura of Newburgh, NY; proud great-grandmother of Audrey; dear sister of Angelo Lupardo and his wife Patricia of Greenback, Tenn.; beloved aunt of nieces Kathleen and husband James and family, Christine and husband Barney and family, and Angie and husband Brian and family; beloved aunt of nephews Rich and wife Brenda, and Edwin and wife Annamarie and family; niece Gretchen and husband Anthony and family, Inez and family, and Evelyn and family.

Visitation: Friday, March 15, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a chapel service beginning at 12 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Interment: Seamanville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.