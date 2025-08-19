Louis B. Montes of Highland Mills, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y. He was 96 years old. Born on Aug. 18, 1929, in New York, N.Y., Louis was the son of the late Ophelia (Candelara) and Louis P. Montes.

Louis worked as an artist for the Walt Disney Corporation in New York, N.Y. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael Montes and his wife Aixa of Blooming Grove, N.Y.; Robert Montes of Highland Mills, N.Y.; Laura Ross and her husband Joseph of Highland Mills, N.Y.; and Elizabeth Watson and her husband Ronald of Bronx, N.Y.; as well as eight grandchildren: Nicholas, LisaMarie, Andrew, Christopher, Ronald III, John James, Gianna, and Jesse; six great-grandchildren: Scarlett, Gianna, Ava, Nicholas, Penelope and Maximilian; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Louis was predeceased by his wife Mary (Gonzalez) Montes, his brother Eubert Montes, and his two sisters: Alicia Meyer and Linda Tucker.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y. Placement of cremains will be at St. Raymond’s Cemetery in Bronx, N.Y., at a later date.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y., 10950, (845) 782-8185, www.ssqfuneralhome.com.