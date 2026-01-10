Lonnie R. Jones of Middletown, N.Y. passed away on Dec. 30, 2025, at Northern Riverview in Haverstraw, N.Y. He was 71 years old. Son of the late Daniel and Elizabeth (Duvall) Jones, he was born in Suffern, N.Y. on March 1, 1954.

Lonnie worked for Staples in Chester, N.Y.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Terry VanDuzer Jones; and sister, Martha DeGroat. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, along with great nieces and nephews as well.

In addition to his parents, Lonnie was predeceased by his siblings, Daniel Jones, Jr., James Jones, Richard Jones, Elizabeth Katt, and Joyce LaBar.

There will be no services. Cremation by Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, N.Y.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y.