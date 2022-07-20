Lindsay Scott Earl passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2022, at his home in Middletown, NY. He was 74 years old. Son of the late Eleanor (Ferrari) and Everett Earl, he was born December 22, 1947, in Goshen, NY.

Lindsay worked for 41 years at Highland Telephone/Frontier Communications in Monroe, NY. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He served as a member of the Monroe ZBA, and as a Village of Monroe Trustee. He was very involved in the Monroe-Woodbury Little League, beginning as a player himself, before becoming a Coach/Manager, Board Member, and long time Umpire.

Lindsay is survived by his loving wife Cathy of 47 years, of Middletown, NY; his son Dr. Thomas Earl and his wife Shaleagh of Bangor, ME; his daughter Kristin Smith and her husband Robert of Wawayanda, NY; his beloved grandchildren Jack and Nora Earl, and Kerry and Luke Smith; as well as his sister-in-law Kerry Merritt and her husband James of New Windsor, NY; and his nephews J.D. and Shane Merritt. In addition to his parents, Lindsay was predeceased by his sister Judy Van Tassel and his mother-in-law Betty Quigley.

Lindsay was a huge fan of Dodgers baseball and Providence College Friars basketball. He loved playing golf with his lifelong friends and spending time with his grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Graveside Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, NY. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to Monroe Volunteer Ambulance, www.monroeems.org

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, Monroe. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.