Lindey M. Mitts

Lindey Michael Mitts, a resident of Suffern, N.Y., passed away on Dec. 29, 2025, at the age of 58.

The son of Shirley and John, he was born on May 28, 1967, in Suffern, N.Y.

Lindey enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, gardening, the New York Islanders, and spending time with his son.

After a battle with illness, Lindey Mitts is now resting in eternal peace. Through the struggle, the love for his family never wavered.

Lindey is survived by his son, Austin James Mitts; his mother, Shirley Dell’Armo, and his stepfather, Joseph Dell’Armo; his siblings, John Mitts, Wayne Mitts, Ande Mitts, Timothy Mitts, Michael Mitts, and Brian Mitts. He was predeceased by his sister Nancy Mitts and his father, John Mitts.

Lindey is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Katie, Kim, April, John, Tyler, Melissa, Ande, Catherine, Lauren, Steven, Sierra, Justin, Elyssa, Mason, Sandra, Mark, and Christine.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.