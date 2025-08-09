Linda A. Goess passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 6, 2025, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh, N.Y. She was 73 years old. Daughter of the late Joseph and Regina (Piekarski) Golon, she was born on Jan. 15, 1952, in Glen Cove, N.Y.

Linda graduated from St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse for the Pediatric Arts of Monroe.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Christian Goess (Scott Weaver) of Sturbridge, Mass.; Colin Goess (Meghan) of Middletown, N.Y.; Shannon Goess (Edward Tomosieski) of Wallkill, N.Y.; and Courtney Little (Andrew) of Clifton Park, N.Y.; siblings, Thomas Golon of Locust Valley, N.Y.; Peter Golon of Oyster Bay, N.Y.; Janet Carpenter, also of Oyster Bay, N.Y.; and Gloria Krasinski of South Huntington, N.Y.; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Linda was also predeceased by her husband, Frederick W. Goess, and her brother, James Golon.

Linda’s greatest joy and pride was being Nana to her six grandchildren: Caroline, Audrey, Ivy, Indiana, Maverick, and soon to be Baby Girl Little. While she often gifted them many things, her greatest gift was the love and kindness she poured into them. That gift will continue to live on in each of her grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. A burial of cremains will follow at Cemetery of The Highlands.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to the North Shore Animal League, 25 Davis Ave., Port Washington, N.Y. 11050.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.