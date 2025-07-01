Linda A. Doherty Prunier passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 30, 2025, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y. She was 63 years old. Daughter of the late Patrick and Catherine (Connolly) Doherty, she was born on January 10, 1962, in New York, N.Y.

Linda worked as an Auditor for Western Union in Basking Ridge, N.J. She was an active member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 488 in Monroe, N.Y., and took pride in being a member of Sacred Heart Church, where she also served as a CCD teacher. Linda treasured her relationships with her friends and family. She was an avid animal lover and adored her dog Abby.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Joseph Prunier of Monroe, N.Y; children, Joseph James Prunier and his wife, Gerline, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Aileen Prunier and Catherine Prunier, also of Monroe, N.Y.; and her sister, Alicia Nager of West Milford, N.J. In addition to her parents, Linda was also predeceased by her sister, Patricia Lang.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 7, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 1402, New York, N.Y. 10018.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.