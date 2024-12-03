Lena B. Lundy, 95

Lena B. Lundy of Harriman, NY, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2024, at the Villa Marie Claire in Saddle River, NJ, after a brief illness. She was 95 years old. Daughter of the late Patrick and Ellen McLoughlin, Lena was born on February 16, 1929, in Arigna, County Roscommon, Ireland.

Lena was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her family and friends dearly, and whose determination to live independently was made possible in no small part by her caring neighbors: Denise, George, Jean, and Donna.

Lena is survived by her children Helena (Walter) Sir, Meg (Rich) Brinster, Patrick (Jane) Lundy, Francis Lundy, and Theresa (Jim) Stevenson; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sisters, Florence and Margaret.

In addition to her parents, Lena was predeceased by her husband, Patrick Lundy, as well as her brothers Thomas and Frank.

Our heartfelt thanks to the medical staff at Garnet Medical Center on 5 West for the outstanding care and attention they gave to our mother during her stay there.

We would also like to thank the amazing staff at the Villa Marie Claire who cared for Lena on her final journey home. What an extraordinary place for her story to end, at the former convent of the Sisters of St. Joseph from which our father retired so many years ago.

Visitation: from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, New York.

Mass of Christian burial: Friday, December 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Anastasia Church, 21 N. Main Street, Harriman, New York.

Interment: St. Anastasia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lena’s memory to the Villa Marie Claire, a hospice and palliative care center: villamarieclaire.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc., 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, New York.