Leila M. Klaus passed away peacefully on July 25, 2026, at Novant Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, N.C. She was 82 years old. Daughter of the late Walter and Lucille (Gannon) Finnegan, she was born on Dec. 20, 1943, in Haskell, N.J.

Leila dedicated her life to being a devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother, and great- grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Keith E. Klaus and his wife, Heather, of Indian Trail, N.C.; Christopher J. Klaus and his wife, Marisa, of Mooresboro, N.C.; Scott B. Klaus of Concord, N.C.; and Deborah A. Hauser and her husband, Ed, of Concord, N.C.; brother, Walter “Skip” Finnegan and sister Diana Austin; grandchildren, Daniel, Peter, Desiree, Lyndsey, Alexis, Britney, Grayson, Hunter, Christopher, and Isabella; and great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Zeus, Beau, Wyatt, Rhett, Hallie, Jacob, and Finn In addition to her parents, Leila was also predeceased by her husband, Daniel Klaus, Sr., son, Daniel Klaus, Jr., grandson Joshua Klaus and sisters; Caroline, Lois, Jenny and Lucy.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. with a Funeral Service starting at 12 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930. Interment will follow at Cemetery of The Highlands.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees in memory of Leila, https://www.arborday.org/

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY, (845) 782-8185.