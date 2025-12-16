Larry K. Dysinger passed away at his Chester, N.Y. home on Dec. 8, 2025, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with a rare cancer. While we rejoice to see him liberated from pain, we are comforted that his legacy rests safely in the hearts of his beloved family, friends and colleagues.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jane, and three children: daughter Lyn (Chris), son Chris (Megan), and daughter Amanda (Ray), along with four grandchildren: Rachel, Emma, Ginny, and Porter.

As we mourn his passing, we find solace in the memories of a man who lived his life with integrity, honor, and a strong work ethic, which he passed on to his kids and grandkids.

In his early career, he worked in IT at Singer and ISO and excelled in designing, implementing, and managing projects for global and domestic organizations. Larry was a dedicated professional, and his commitment to excellence was evident in every project he undertook. His talents were readily recognized, and he quickly rose through management in the IT industry.

In later years, after his corporate career, in partnership with his son Chris, they owned and operated Dysinger Excavation.

But it wasn’t “all work and no play.” Larry liked to keep both his body and his mind active and busy. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, swimming, surfing, scuba diving, skiing, horseback riding, row boating, and motorcycle riding. At the same time, he was the perpetual student: excited about learning new things and always full of good ideas. He possessed a wealth of knowledge about a wide array of topics and was gifted and talented with his hands. He excelled in carpentry. Whether building bird houses with grandson Porter or a lemonade stand for granddaughter Emma, he loved building things.

To say Larry was an aviation enthusiast is putting it mildly. In his high school yearbook, he wrote that his dream was to become a pilot. And in his late 40s, he realized that dream by earning certifications as both a glider pilot and a power plane pilot. He built his own power plane and spent many happy hours flying with his grandkids and friends over Chester and Orange County, as well as on out-of-state trips with Jane. He is a Co-Founder and past President of Build-A-Pilot, created for young individuals who have a dream of flying, but do not have the financial means to pay for primary training and achieve their private pilot certificate. He was the VP and Young Eagles Coordinator of a local Experimental Aircraft Association chapter here in Orange County.

In the late 1980s, he found both the love of his life, Jane, AND a beautiful piece of property in Chester, N.Y. Together, Larry took enormous pride in designing and building their home high on a hill with a 270-degree view of Chester and the horizon beyond.

Larry loved living in Chester and served on the Planning Board as well as the Town Board. He used his talents to brainstorm and problem-solve in service to the town. His dedication to community service was a testament to his character.

He will miss his Saturday phone calls with Dave in Michigan, organ concerts by Jonathan and Bill with friend Alan, weekend glider time with Valley Soaring, stimulating conversations with EJ, remote control flying with Tom and Greg, and working side by side (literally) on the Chester Town Board with Tom.

Larry’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Lance Siegel, Dr. Jeffrey Stewart, Dr. Michael Kluger, and Sister Ann Daly for their care and compassion.

Rest in peace, Larry, til we meet again...

Memorial Visitation was held on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, during the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Life Celebration starting at 1:00 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

Funeral Arrangements or Cremation Care have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn and Thomas F. Flynn of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Preservation Collective, P.O. Box 721, Chester, N.Y. 10918, or Hospice of Orange.