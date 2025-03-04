Kim Pierette Amberson, 50

Kim Pierette Amberson, a beloved daughter, sister and aunt, passed away on February 28, 2025, at the age of 50. Born on August 19, 1974, in Suffern, NY, Kim grew up in Monroe, NY, before settling in Goshen, NY, where she lived for many years.

Kim brought joy to everyone who knew her. She had a sharp sense of humor, a love for music (especially Bryan Adams), and enjoyed cards. She enjoyed going out to eat with her family, especially when mashed potatoes and gravy were on the menu. She recently celebrated her 50th birthday with an amazing party of loved ones, a testament to how deeply she was loved.

Despite challenges related to her disability, Kim embraced life with resilience and warmth. She lived with an unwavering spirit, surrounded by the love of her family and the people who knew her. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Catherine Amberson, who undoubtedly welcomed her with open arms.

She is survived by her loving siblings Veronica Amberson, Dennis Amberson and his wife Nicole, Robert Amberson and his partner Patricia, and Catherine Miele and her husband Ralph. Kim was a devoted and adored aunt to Sean, Nicole, Robert, Patrick, Christina, Griffin, Katherine, and Olivia. She also leaves behind her grandnephew Jack and grandniece Eratrea.

Wake: Sunday, March 2 at Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen, NY.

Funeral Mass: Monday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Goshen, followed by burial.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Kim’s memory to Inspire, the Orange County Cerebral Palsy Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with cerebral palsy and developmental disabilities in the local community. Donations can be made through their website at inspirecp.org.

Kim’s kindness, laughter and love will be deeply missed, but her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.