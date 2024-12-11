Kim L. Winters, 69

Kim L. Winters passed away on December 10, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 69 years old. Daughter of the late Elmer and Dorothy (Storms) Templeman, she was born in Korea on June 19, 1955.

Kim was a home health aide for Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard Winters of Highland Mills, NY; daughters Kasey Winters of Brooklyn, NY, and Kalina Winters of Queens, NY; and her nieces and nephews Melissa, Samantha, Rob, and Zachary.

Visitation: Sunday, December 15, 2024, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Smith Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY.

Funeral service: Monday, December 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment: Cemetery of The Highlands.

Memorial contributions may be made to either St., Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or ASPCA, ASPCA.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).