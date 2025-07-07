Kevin R. Bowden

Kevin Richard Bowden, 62, of Monroe, N.Y., passed away on the afternoon of July 2, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on September 19, 1962, in Athy, Colo. Kildare, Kevin was the son of Kevin and Bernadette Bowden. He grew up in Athy with his five siblings, where he excelled in school and sports. He attended Ardkeen Nursing School in Waterford, where he met his future wife, Julie. Kevin and Julie emigrated to New York in 1988, where they both practiced nursing and then returned to Ireland to marry on June 30, 1990. They welcomed their four children, Conor, Niall, Caoimhe, and Niamh, in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx before moving to Monroe, N.Y., in 2003.

Kevin was known to all as a true gentleman, with his quick wit and friendly smile endearing him to many. Kevin liked puzzles of all kinds, was an avid golf player and fan, and loved tending to his vegetables and garden. His true joy was spending quality time laughing and traveling with his wife, children, and granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Julie; his children, Conor, Niall, Caoimhe, and Niamh; daughter-in-law, Annemarie (Conor); son-in-law, Bryan (Caoimhe); grandchild, Anna; his mother, Berry; siblings, Colm, Imelda, Gerard, Derek, and Ber. He is predeceased by his father, Kevin Bowden, and brother-in-law, Ger Molloy.

A Celebration of Kevin’s Life will be held at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950, on Tuesday, July 8, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

For those who are unable to attend the Celebration or the Funeral Mass, this link provides access to watch the Celebration and the Funeral Mass. Please note there will be a delay in the Funeral Mass Broadcast.

A Funeral Mass will follow on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, R.C. Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

Instead of flowers, please consider donating in Kevin’s name to the Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center or a Cancer Society of your choice.

The family has entrusted the care of Kevin to Brendan and Thomas Flynn, along with the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.