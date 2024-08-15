Ketty R. Sierra, 85

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Ketty R. Sierra on August 13, 2024. At 85 years old, Ketty’s devout faith and loving spirit left an indelible mark on all who knew her. Born in La Paz, Bolivia, on July 15, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Carlos and Ayda (Tellez) Saenz.

Ketty’s life was a testament to unwavering love and devotion. She embraced her role as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with boundless affection and grace. As a devoted member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY, her faith was a guiding light in her life.

Ketty leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. She is remembered by her children: Patricia Sierra-Sampson of Monroe, NY; Julie Auteri and her husband Angelo of Monroe, NY; Paula Sierra of Monroe, NY; Walter A. Sierra and his wife Dafny, of Salisbury Mills, NY; Anthony J. Sierra and his wife, Daisy, of Harriman, NY; and son-in-law Paul Ciccarello of Bay Shore, NY. Her memory also lives on through her sister Marcia Forgues of Falls Church, Va.; her grandchildren Sarah, Faith, Mia, Michelle, Matthew, Christian, Sophia, Luca, Ketty, Jason, Alex, Autumn, Anthony, Lincoln, and Ethan; and her great-grandchildren Miles, Nico, and Arya. She is also fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

Ketty was preceded in death by her husband Walter T. Sierra and her dear daughter, Grace Ciccarello.

Visitation: Sunday, August 18, 2024, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Funeral Mass: Monday, August 19, 2024, at 10 a.m. on, at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Rt 17M, Harriman, NY 10926, followed by interment at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

In honor of Ketty’s life and faith, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anastasia Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY. For more information, please visit ssqfuneralhome.com or call 845-782-8185.