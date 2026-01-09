Kenneth Fowler, a longtime resident of Southfields, N.Y., passed away on Jan. 2, 2026, in his home. He was 90 years old. Son of the late Kenneth V. Fowler and Dorothy Gates Fowler, he was born on Feb. 10, 1935, in Cornwall, N.Y. Married 50 years to the late Gwendolyn B. Osborne Fowler.

He retired from Highland Telephone Company (now Frontier) in 1992 after 35 years of service. He was a veteran of the US Air Force during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956. He was a member of the Mulligan-Eden American Legion Post 1573 of Harriman, N.Y. He was a member of the Harriman Engine Co. #1. He was also known as a huge fan of the NY Mets and the Jets, and for his love for his two cats, Herbie and Tillie.

Survivors include his sister-in-law, Clara Fowler, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Gwen, and his two brothers, Frank E. Fowler and Robert C. Fowler.

Per his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. He will be interred together with his wife, Gwen, at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, N.Y.

Memorial donations, at his request, may be made to the Tuxedo Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 1 Contractors Road, Tuxedo, N.Y. 10987.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, N.Y.