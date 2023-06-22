It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Keith R. Nelson on June 19, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 56 years old. Son of Robert and Angelyn (Kelley) Nelson, he was born on Nov. 17, 1966, in Brooklyn, NY.

Keith was a mechanic and independent truck driver. He was driving for E. Tetz & Sons Inc., in Middletown, NY when he had his accident at only 29 years old.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents: Lyn Nelson of Monroe, NY; and Robert Nelson and his wife Sandy of Washingtonville, NY; sister, Kerry Nelson and her husband, Julio Cisneros, of Long Beach, CA; his beloved nephew, Ben Cisneros; and his extended family, who he always looked forward to visits from. He also leaves behind his fiancée, Debbie Mercurio of 24 years; her children, Jenna and Joe; and grandchildren, Brendan and Mia; along with her extended family.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Louis & Helen Nelson, and Mona Kelley, who had provided him with love and support.

Keith was an inspiration to so many. He taught us to never quit. He spent almost 27 years in a wheelchair as a quadriplegic, but he never let it define who he was. He was Keith Nelson, who happened to be paralyzed. He loved being with family, friends, his dogs, going for rides in his 1970 GTO convertible, and happy hour at The Captain’s Table. We would like to take this time to thank all his amazing friends, especially the ones who have been at his side through this long journey; members of the Saturday Night Cruisers; his aide that was there to help him maintain normalcy in his life; his doctors and their staff; and the wonderful staff at Garnet Health Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Chapel Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Seamanville Cemetery, 400 Spring St., Monroe, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christopher Reeve Foundation www.christopherreeve.org/.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York. 845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.