Kathleen Starr, a lifelong resident of Monroe, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on June 29, 2025, at the age of 76.

The daughter of the late Sally and Frank, Kathleen was born in New York City in 1949.

She worked as a child care provider for over 30 years.

Daughter, sister, mother, wife, aunt, cousin, and friend. We will miss all of you. Loved by all and forever.

Kathleen is survived by her loving husband, James Starr; her sons, Paul Sisilli and his wife Rose, and John Sisilli and his wife Ronda; her grandchildren, Jake, Antonio, Caitlin, Jessica, Mia, Alyssa, and Carrie Charleston; her great-grandchildren, Aerius Charleston and Lucien Perotta; her brother, Leonard Belmonte; her sister, Carolyn Villano; and her nieces and nephews, Lenore, Veronica, Deidre, and Robert Jr.

A visitation and prayer service was held on July 1, 2025, at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The family entrusted Kathleen’s care to the Flynn family and staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.

Cremation care will be provided under the direct supervision of Brendan Flynn at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Lung Association, the Monroe Ambulance Corps, or United Hospice