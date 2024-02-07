Kathleen E. Moran, 88, of Washingtonville entered into rest on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at The Willows At Ramapo Rehabilitation And Nursing Center of Suffern, NY.

Kathleen was born April 21, 1935, in Bronx, NY. She is the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Mulhern) Flynn. She married Eugene C. Moran at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in the Bronx. She moved to Blooming Grove in 1964.

She was employed by Warwick Savings Bank, Monroe, NY, as a bank officer. She retired from Warwick Savings Bank in 1998.

She is survived by her sons Brian M. Moran (Wendy) and Christopher J. Moran (Marie); daughter Kathryn M. Burns (Joseph); and six grandchildren, Shaw, Shane, Tara, Caitlin, Sarah, Emily. She is predeceased by her husband Eugene C. Moran and her two sisters, Mary Coyle and Dorothy Watters.

Visitation was scheduled for Thursday, February 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

A mass of Christian burial to celebrate her life was scheduled for Friday, February 9, at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY. Burial is slated for the Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, on Friday, February 9, to follow.

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen, donovanfunerals.com.