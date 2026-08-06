June L. Cotter of Highland Mills, N.Y., passed away at her home on Aug. 3, 2026. She was 82 years old. Daughter of the late Henrietta (Sweeny) and Raymond Flower, she was born in Bronx, N.Y., on Aug. 27, 1943.

June was a Registered Nurse, caring for patients at Cornwall Hospital. She was a dedicated parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills and was a CCD Coordinator for over 20 years. She loved the newspaper puzzles, playing iPad slot machine games, and sitting on the deck chatting with her family. June also loved her travels, especially to Italy and Hawaii.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Bob, at home; and her beloved daughters: Chrissie Coddington (and husband Bill) of Highland Mills, Donna Cumba (and husband Ray), also of Highland Mills, and Jen Cotter of Tampa, Fla. June leaves behind a legacy of three grandsons: Billy, Sean, and Matt Coddington. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Janet Flower, and sister-in-law, Evelyn DelCerro, all of Yonkers, N.Y., in addition to numerous nieces and nephews as well.

In addition to her parents, June was predeceased by her siblings: Raymond Flower, Donald Flower, Marilyn Geraghty, and Diane Flower.

Visitation took place on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, N.Y. Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter Street, Highland Mills, N.Y. Burial followed at Cemetery of The Highlands.

“We could not have asked for a better wife, mom, and grandma. Her generosity and wit will always be cherished. She will be missed greatly and forever loved.”

Memorial contributions honoring June may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. www.ssqfuneralhome.com (845) 782-8185.