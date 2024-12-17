Joseph M. Kiely, 77

Joseph M. Kiely passed away on December 12, 2024, at his residence in Montague, NJ. He was 77 years old. Son of the late Joseph and Matilda (Vannucci) Kiely, he was born on August 21, 1947, in Bronx, NY.

Joseph proudly protected his country in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. After his honorable discharge, he became a transportation specialist for NYK Lines in Rutherford, NJ. Dad was an athlete for most of his life. He loved his sports, especially the Cleveland Indians. For over 40 years he’s been umpiring and refereeing many sporting games. Most recently he worked in the Monroe/Washingtonville area. That was one of his many hobbies he loved to do. He will be missed by many!

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Amyolini; children Derek Kiely and his wife Jessica (Ashburn, Va.) and Susan Kiely-Rosa and her husband David (Monroe, NY); siblings Michael Kiely (Marie) and Joanne Catalano (Steve); grandchildren Colton and Brenna; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be private. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).