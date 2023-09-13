Joseph M. Gannon of Monroe passed away at his home on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. He was 70 years old.

The son of Kathleen (Stevens) and Joseph M. Gannon, he was born in Queens, N.Y., on Feb. 25, 1953.

Joseph was an SSO2 Sergeant for Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center in New Hampton.

He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, and a member of the New Adoration Society of the Sacred Heart. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Lourdes Council #5890 in Washingtonville and was a member of Washingtonville’s Genealogy Club.

Joseph is survived by his wife Jeannine (Bennett) Gannon at home in Monroe; and his two sons: Michael Gannon of Monroe and Robert Gannon of Ellington, Conn.

Visitation was held Sept. 14 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, followed by interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Washingtonville.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185 or) www.ssqfuneralhome.com).