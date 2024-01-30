John Richard Vingiello, 93

John Richard Vingiello, known as Richard, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on December 28, 2023, in Peabody, Mass. He was born on December 23, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York, to Frank Vingiello and Madeline Pelletiere, and was the youngest of five sons.

Richard began his higher education at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and then continued at St. John’s Law School in Brooklyn. He was admitted to the Bar of the State of New York in 1956. After moving from NYC to Tuxedo Park, N.Y. in 1966 with his wife June, Richard went on to establish a successful private law practice in West Haverstraw, N.Y. He dedicated himself to helping others for many decades. Richard was appointed attorney for the town of Tuxedo in the early 1980s and was later elected town justice. He served on the bench from 1985 to 2005, facing no opposition for much of that tenure, and made a positive impact on his community. During that time, Richard also became involved in the “Scared Straight” program, which helped young offenders.

In 2010, after Richard had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, Richard and June moved to a retirement community in Massachusetts. After only a few months recently in the Memory Care facility of their community, Richard passed away quickly and peacefully.

Richard is survived by his wonderful wife of 71 years, June; their children Denise, Adrienne, Andrew, Michael and Rachel; his seven grandchildren; one first cousin; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by them all.