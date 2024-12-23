John P. Serringer, 60

John P. Serringer of Monroe, NY, passed away at his home on December 20, 2024. He was 60 years old. Son of the late James and Mary (O’Connor) Serringer, he was born in New York, NY, on January 10, 1964.

John was a bus driver with West Point Tours in Cornwall, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving sons Michael of California and Christopher, Kevin, and Shawn, all of Monroe, NY; as well as his beloved sister Jeanine Serringer, also of Monroe.

John was predeceased by his parents.

Visitation: Saturday, December 28, 2024, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Funeral service: Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Cremation was entrusted to Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc.