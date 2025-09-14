John H. Pighini

John Henry “Pop” Pighini, 95 and a longtime resident of Greenwood Lake, was surrounded by the love of his family as he entered into rest on Sept. 10, 2025. The son of Giuseppe and Edna Pighini (Nee Clegg), John was born in Queens, N.Y. on Sept. 24, 1929, the youngest of five surviving children. During his childhood, he maintained an especially close relationship with his grandparents Federico and Erichetta - a relationship much like the deeply close one he shared with his own grandchildren years later.

John was a veteran of both the United States Army and the United States Navy, serving on the USS Worcester during the Korean War and earning a number of service metals, including two bronze stars.

John lived a life of quiet service and philanthropy. He was a past member of the Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps, past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge, and member of the American Legion. Together with his friend, Jack Rader, he founded the Greenwood Lake Food Pantry. If you were the holiday recipient of a food basket that could feed your family until spring time, a warm jacket from the Orange County Veterans Service Agency, or a bicycle through the Village Angel Tree, those were all John Pighini in his quiet and determined way to make life a little easier for others. “You can’t take it with you when you go” was a motto heard often in his house when discussing any causes in need of monetary support and it was always immediately followed by a plan to help. There wasn’t a tool he wouldn’t lend from his collection and often times he came with the tool to help you with your project. His generosity knew no bounds.

John was predeceased by his parents, Giuseppe and Edna, his siblings - Kewpie, Gloria, Terry, Sonny, and James and his beloved wife of 65 years, Abigail, with whom he was looking forward to reuniting.

He is survived by his cherished daughter Elizabeth and his son-in-law Michael, his two grandchildren and their spouses of whom he was endlessly proud - Kevin and his wife Elsa King and Holly and her husband Adam Hutchison. He is also survived by his great-grandson, Callum Bennett Hutchison, who is honored to have arrived in time to bestow the title of Great Grand Pop upon him.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of T.S. Purta Funeral Home, Florida, N.Y. Services will be private for the family. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Anthony Community Hospital and at United Hospice for their caring support and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-1905 or to the Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps., P.O. Box 223, Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 10925.