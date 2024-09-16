John Gehler, 87

John Gehler, a resident of Monroe, NY, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2024, at Valley View Center for Nursing Care. He was 87 years of age. The son of Charles and Florence Sager Gehler, John was born on December 16, 1936, in Brooklyn, NY.

John grew up in Greenwood Lake, NY, and graduated from Monroe-Woodbury High School. John attended Orange County Community College and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Business. He worked for Grand Union and Wallace Insurance Agency. Then in 1968, he purchased the Dairy Queen in Newburgh, NY, and eventually took the store independent as Dairy Cone. Being the owner-operator, along with his wife Nancy, they found their lifelong passion. In the off-season, John and Nancy explored the greater Hudson Valley enjoying the history and natural beauty. John was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, The Elks Club Newburgh Lodge (P.E.R.), and the Fraternal Order of Moose.

John is survived by his wife of 64 years Nancy, and their daughters Nancy (Mark) Rogers and Jean (Rome) Sexton. John is also survived by nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.

John was predeceased by his parents, his sister Doris and her husband Arthur McGinnis, his sister Catherine (Cookie) and her husband George Emig, nephew Michael Emig, and his brother Michael and his wife Sharon Gehler.

Visitation: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Funeral service: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Reynor Santiago officiating. Interment in the family plot in the Greenwood Lake Cemetery will take place privately.

Memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2649 South Road, #101, Poughkeepsie, New York 12601.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service — 845-977-6127 or visit zmmemorials.com.