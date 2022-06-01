John Francis Callahan

Francis Callahan, formerly of 45 Wedgewood Way, Dallas, Pa, passed away Saturday evening, May 28, 2022, at home. John was born in Pittston, Pa on August 4, 1939, son of the late John and Kathryn Callahan. John was a graduate of Scranton Preparatory High School, the University of Scranton, and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was a lifelong member of Saint John the Evangelist Church, Pittston, Pa.

Survivors include his wife, Melissa Stroyan O’Hara Callahan; children, John Callahan, Jr. (Angela Wikoski), Pittston; Catherine Callahan (Adam Ruderman), West Pittston; Elizabeth Callahan Vanesko (Kristopher Vanesko), Pittston; Michael Callahan (Tia Hornlein), Pittston; Eileen Callahan Rosen (Bob Quick), West Pittston; Tracy O’Hara (Joshua Morgan), Shavertown; Ryan O’Hara (Elizabeth Oliveri), Bear Creek; twenty-four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

John is preceded in death by his parents, John Aloysius and Kathryn McNulty Callahan, daughter Mary, and brother Msgr. Francis Callahan.

John was a loving husband and father. He liked to commensurate and find out what happened each day to everyone in the family. Whether the stories were good or bad, they miraculously turned out on a positive note. Not concerned about himself, he always made the rest of us feel special. John was a gentle and forgiving man with a wonderful sense of humor. He knew how to tell a good story and put you at ease. He made quite an impact on how we handle ourselves today.

John spent his whole life working to improve healthcare. Some of this was accomplished by mentoring students, getting involved in state and local associations and committees, and sitting on advocacy panels, including being a member of the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine and serving as President of the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Society. He often trudged through winter storms to make house calls, deliver babies, or patch someone up and send them on their way. He was available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Going on vacation with John meant he had to make at least one phone call to inquire about a patient or family member back home. Much of his work was done out of courtesy. But families repaid his kindness twofold. They brought him food and gifts and much happiness.

John fought fervently to protect the healthcare rights of people in our changing society. Being honest and forthright, he stood up for what he believed. This made an impact on many. Those people that resisted his endeavors asked him to take care of them in their final days of life. He was especially pleased to serve as Medical Director of the Care & Concern Free Clinic in Pittston that serves the needy. And was grateful to be included on the mural of Pittstonians on the Penn Park Building as a physician that took care of the people he loved.

Once an amateur golfer, he played with Art Wall, who went on to win the Masters. Even with five holes in one, his father suggested John explore all career choices. He was a volunteer fireman; played and officiated basketball and baseball; worked as a lab technician; was a teacher of chemistry, physics, and math; and finally an Emergency Room Physician and Family Practice Physician of 48 years.

Loved, respected, and missed by family, friends, and community, may he rest in peace.

The family will receive friends and relatives Friday, June 3, 2022, from 10am-11am in Saint John the Evangelist Church, 35 William Street, Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint John the Evangelist Parish Community. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William Street Pittston.

To leave an on-line condolence, visit John’s obituary at adoniziofuneralhome.com